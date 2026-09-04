Parents laud convenience, affordability at Joy FM Back-to-School Fair

Parents visiting the Joy FM Back-to-School Discount Fair have praised the convenience and affordability of the event, saying the wide range of school essentials available at the venue is making preparations for the new academic year easier.

The two-day fair, which is currently underway at the Joy FM Car Park in Kokomlemle, Accra, has attracted parents, guardians and students seeking school supplies at competitive prices.

Several vendors have brought together a variety of products, including books, stationery, school bags, shoes, clothing, electronics, sanitary products and household essentials, giving shoppers the opportunity to find several items in one location.

One parent who visited the fair with his children said he heard about the event while listening to Joy FM and decided to bring them along to see the products on display.

"So basically, I heard from the news when I was listening to Joy FM that we are going to have a back-to-school fair here. I have a number of children that are going to school this September, some secondary and then some also basic, and so I brought them here to come and look at what is on exhibition,” he said.

According to him, the fair has made it easier for him to shop for their various needs, and he had already purchased books, shoes and school bags.

“So far, I've been able to get some items for them, books, some shoes, bags, and so far it's been good,” he said.

He also expressed satisfaction with the prices, saying they were competitive compared with what he had encountered at other places.

“I think the prices also are good compared to what we see at other places. So, I encourage other people, if they have the time, they can pass by and then look at what they have here. The prices are competitive,” he said.

He encouraged other parents and guardians preparing their children for the new school year to visit the fair and take advantage of the available offers.

He said the prices of some of the items were better than those available elsewhere, and urged prospective shoppers not to miss the opportunity.

“They should quickly rush to this place and come for some of the items here because the prices are better than what we see elsewhere. So they should all come and then look at what is here,” he said.

The fair is providing shoppers with the opportunity to compare products and prices from different vendors while reducing the need to visit multiple shops to purchase school essentials.

Compu Ghana, the main sponsor, is participating alongside vendors including Flow Glow Impact, Haps Global Logistics Limited, Prestige Children’s Palace, BeGerts Kids, Kingdom Books & Stationery Limited, Paddington Publications Limited, Universal Knowledge Kingdom Limited, SalJay Bookshop, Afram Publications Ghana Limited, Challenge Bookshop, Zonzoom Limited, Media Brain Consult, Unilever Ghana Limited, Shsonline.com and Sunrise Christian High School.

The participating businesses are showcasing products and services targeted at families and students as they prepare for the reopening of schools.

The fair runs from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m at the Joy FM Car Park in Kokomlemle, Accra, and will end on Saturday.

Parents, guardians and students can visit the venue to explore the available products and take advantage of the discounts and other offers from participating vendors.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.