Photos: Joy FM Back-to-School Fair buzzes with excitement, strong patronage on Day 2

Audio By Carbonatix
The Joy FM Back-to-School Fair is buzzing with excitement on Day 2, with parents, guardians, and students thronging the venue to shop, explore, and make the most of the fair as preparations for the new school year gather pace.
The two-day fair, which began on September 4 at the Joy FM Car Park in Kokomlemle, Accra, continues today from 8am to 8pm, bringing together several vendors offering a wide range of products at competitive prices to help families prepare for the reopening of schools.
The atmosphere at the venue has remained lively, with shoppers moving from one stand to another, making purchases and completing preparations ahead of the new school year.
From books and stationery to school bags, shoes, and clothing, shoppers have the opportunity to purchase a variety of back-to-school essentials at one location.
Electronics, sanitary products, and other household items are also on display, giving visitors a range of options as they compare products and prices.
Participating vendors include Flow Glow Impact, Haps Global Logistics Limited, Prestige Children’s Palace, BeGerts Kids, Kingdom Books & Stationery Limited, Paddington Publications Limited, Universal Knowledge Kingdom Limited and SalJay Bookshop.
Others are Afram Publications Ghana Limited, Challenge Bookshop, Zonzoom Limited, Media Brain Consult, Unilever Ghana Limited, Shsonline.com and Sunrise Christian High School.
Many shoppers described the fair as a convenient way to complete their back-to-school shopping, with several products available at competitive prices and in one location.
Here are some moments from Day Two of the fair:
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