AUCB invests first Chancellor as stakeholders chart new direction for university

The African University of Communications and Business (AUCB) has formally invested Mr Frank Adu Jnr as its first Chancellor, marking a significant milestone in the institution’s development and setting the stage for a new phase focused on innovation, industry collaboration and national development.

The investiture, held on Friday, September 18, brought together representatives of the Ministry of Education, traditional authorities, university leaders, faculty, students, alumni and other stakeholders.

Speaking on behalf of the Ga Mantse, Nii Tetteh Dza Nyomo II, Kwabenya-Musukoo Mantse, described the ceremony as more than a formal celebration, saying the office of Chancellor carried responsibilities for leadership, stewardship and the advancement of knowledge.

He called on AUCB to strengthen the relationship between education, industry, innovation and the wider community, while ensuring that its graduates were academically accomplished, ethically grounded and equipped to address emerging challenges.

The traditional leader said universities also had a responsibility to preserve Ghana’s culture, values and history while preparing young people for a rapidly changing world shaped by technology, artificial intelligence, climate change, unemployment and inequality.

He urged Mr Adu to work closely with the university council, management, faculty, students and alumni to build on the institution’s achievements and create a legacy of excellence and meaningful social impact.

Representing the Minister for Education, Dr Emmanuel Newman, Director of the Tertiary Education Division at the Ministry, congratulated Mr Adu and described the investiture as an important stage in AUCB’s institutional development.

He said the appointment of a Chancellor was not merely honorary but required wisdom, counsel and the ability to serve as a link between the university and wider society.

Dr Newman said Mr Adu’s experience in banking, business, corporate governance, education and community service would complement AUCB’s academic and administrative leadership.

He also encouraged the university to deepen its investment in artificial intelligence, data, entrepreneurship, research and innovation, while strengthening partnerships with industry and international institutions.

According to him, the changing nature of work required universities to produce graduates who were adaptable, ethical, entrepreneurial and capable of applying knowledge to solve practical problems.

In his acceptance address, Mr Adu called for a “seismic shift” in AUCB’s educational model, arguing that the institution must respond to the profound changes brought about by digital technology and data.

He outlined a five-point vision centred on digital transformation, industry-embedded education, ethical leadership, a stronger alumni network and financial sustainability.

Mr Adu said artificial intelligence, data analytics and digital literacy should be integrated across the university’s curriculum and operations. He also proposed closer collaboration with business leaders and practitioners to make graduates more prepared for the workplace.

He called for greater use of Ghanaian and African case studies, particularly those involving small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as stronger research links between academia and industry.

On ethical leadership, Mr Adu said technical competence must be accompanied by integrity, critical thinking and responsible communication, particularly in an era of rapid digital information.

He also pledged to strengthen the AUCB alumni network and mobilise resources to support the university’s future growth.

The investiture therefore combined a formal transition in leadership with a broader call for AUCB to position itself as a digitally focused, industry-connected and socially responsible institution capable of contributing to Ghana’s and Africa’s development.

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