Newly invested AUCB Chancellor outlines five-point vision

Newly invested Chancellor of the African University of Communications and Business (AUCB), Mr Frank Adu Jnr, has outlined a five-point vision for the university, focusing on digital transformation, industry collaboration, ethics, alumni development and financial sustainability.

Speaking on the sidelines of his investiture, Mr Adu said AUCB must adapt to a rapidly changing world driven by digital technology and artificial intelligence.

“First is the realisation that we're in a digital world, an AI-enabled world, and that's where the investors should go,” he said, stressing the need for the university to embrace digital channels as part of its growth strategy.

He also called for closer collaboration between the university and industry to ensure that graduates are equipped with practical skills and are prepared for the world of work.

“Second, we should involve industry in the business so that we basically create graduates who are ready for business,” he said.

Mr Adu identified ethics and responsible journalism as another priority, expressing concern about what he described as unfortunate language and unsavoury behaviour in sections of the media, political communication and social commentary.

He said AUCB should help promote stronger ethical standards, principles and responsible journalism.

The Chancellor further highlighted the need to build a stronger alumni network, arguing that former students could play an important role in supporting the university’s growth.

His fifth priority is to pool resources to strengthen the university’s financial position and provide a stronger foundation for its development.

On the institution’s expansion plans, Mr Adu said AUCB has access to land at its facility at “Pomadze”, but indicated that physical expansion would not necessarily be the immediate priority.

He noted that the digital era provides universities with opportunities to expand through online education without relying solely on large physical campuses.

“We may develop it in the future, but for the moment, we have to use digital channels to grow the school,” he said.

Looking ahead to his tenure, Mr Adu said he hoped to be remembered for making a meaningful difference to the institution.

“As always, to have made a difference. So I've made it better than it was when it was given to me,” he said.

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