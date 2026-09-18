Western Regional YMCA turns plastic waste into school bags for pupils

Fifty pupils at Funko M/A School in the Western Region have become the first beneficiaries of the Western Regional YMCA’s Green Bags Outreach, an initiative that turns recovered plastic waste into school bags and learning materials.

The distribution began on September 15, 2026, with 50 Green Bags presented to pupils as part of a wider plan to provide 2,000 bags to children in 10 schools across the region.

The initiative forms part of the YMCA’s Green Futures Project, which combines environmental action, local production and educational support to create value from plastic waste.

Recovered plastic is processed and upcycled into durable school bags, with each bag distributed at Funko M/A School containing exercise books, a mathematics set, sketch book, pens, pencils, erasers and sharpeners.

Each bag also included a “Dear Future Star” card carrying a personalised message from the sponsor to the child, linking the donation to the pupil’s education and aspirations.

The first distribution was supported by 20 individual sponsors.

Green Futures Project Lead Goddy Nana Mens said the initiative was designed to deliver environmental, economic and educational benefits.

“This first donation is about more than giving out 50 bags. A Green Bag gives a child a school bag, essential learning materials and a personal message of encouragement from someone who has chosen to invest in their future.”

Western Regional Director Nana Peperah Antwi said the YMCA aims to reach 10 schools with 2,000 upcycled bags over the next 12 months.

“This first donation of Green Bags, for us, is more than just a donation of school supplies — it is a reminder that what we see as waste can become something useful, purposeful and full of hope. With the support of partners and collaborators, the Western Regional YMCA is looking ahead to the next 12 months with an ambition to reach 10 schools with 2,000 upcycled Green Bags while inspiring young people to turn environmental challenges into opportunities.”

The project has so far recovered more than 50,000 pieces of plastic waste, produced over 150 upcycled items, organised six coastal clean-ups and delivered 18 school education sessions.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.