Do you have the capacity to investigate narcotic seizure? – Majority questions Minority’s recall of Parliament

The Deputy Majority Whip, Richard Acheampong, has questioned the Minority’s capacity to independently investigate recent major narcotics seizures linked to Ghana, following its request for the recall of Parliament.

According to him, while the Minority is within its constitutional right to request an extraordinary sitting, Parliament must also consider the cost to the state and whether such a recall would achieve its intended purpose.

The Minority, led by First Deputy Minority Whip and Tolon MP Habib Iddrisu, on Friday, September 18, invoked Article 112(3) of the 1992 Constitution and Order 53 of Parliament’s Standing Orders in seeking the recall.

The Minority says it has secured the required 15 per cent of Members of Parliament to trigger the extraordinary sitting to investigate a series of narcotics seizures involving consignments linked to Ghana.

Speaking on JoyFM’s Top Story on Friday, Mr Acheampong acknowledged that the Minority had the right to initiate the recall.

“I've seen the recall notice and it is within their right to. If you have 15% of the 276 Members of Parliament, they can put up a petition and the Speaker has no other reason not to call the House,” he said.

He, however, questioned the rationale for recalling Parliament when the government had already initiated steps to address the issue.

“Anything that we do in this country, reasonableness is very important,” he said.

Mr Acheampong noted that Parliament had only recently been recalled from recess to undertake important business, including the vetting of ministers and judges, and was expected to reconvene the following month.

“If you remember, we were on recess and the House was recalled less than two weeks ago to undertake very important business, the vetting of ministers and then the judges and all that. And my friend Habib knows that we will reconvene next month,” he said.

He questioned whether the Minority had adequately considered the financial implications of another recall.

“So you leading this charge, the question is, are you thinking about the state resources?” he asked.

According to Mr Acheampong, the government has already convened meetings and engaged security agencies to investigate the narcotics seizures.

“The government has taken steps to deal with all these matters. A meeting has been convened. Other security agencies have been engaged to deal with all these matters,” he said.

He also questioned what specific expertise the Minority would bring to a parliamentary investigation into narcotics trafficking.

“Do you, Habib, have the capacity to investigate this matter? Are you a narcotic expert?” he asked.

“Who's going to do this for you? If the government has gone to sleep, then all of us will be worried. Steps have been taken. So what is the point again?” he added.

Mr Acheampong further argued that the Speaker would ultimately determine the admissibility of the Minority’s request and that the proposed recall could result in Parliament sitting for only a day without achieving its intended objective.

“Looking at your numbers, you recall Parliament for one day and you will come to fight on this motion and the motion is lost. Are you thinking about the cost to the state?” he said.

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