Minority wants traders, residents heard before 24-Hour Market projects

The Minority in Parliament has urged the government to deepen consultations with traders and residents before implementing its 24-Hour Market Programme, citing growing resistance to the proposed demolition and redevelopment of some existing markets.

Ranking Member on Parliament’s Local Government and Rural Development Committee, Francis Asenso-Boakye, said communities directly affected by the projects must have a meaningful say in decisions that could disrupt their businesses, livelihoods and existing infrastructure.

Speaking at a press conference in Parliament on Monday, September 14, Mr Asenso-Boakye cited resistance from traders at Nungua Market, who have proposed rehabilitating the more than 50-year-old facility instead of demolishing it.

He also pointed to concerns at Kwabenya, Aiyinase Main Market in the Ellembelle Municipality, Ashaiman and Kokomba, as well as threatened demonstrations by residents of Barekese in the Ashanti Region.

He said consultation should go beyond informing communities after decisions have been taken, insisting that District Assemblies, traders, traditional authorities and residents should be involved in determining the location, design and operation of the markets.

“Government must pause, listen to the affected communities, review the programme and get it right,” Mr Asenso-Boakye said, while stressing that the Minority supports investment in modern markets where such projects are justified by genuine local needs.

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