Minority wants traders, residents heard before 24-Hour Market projects

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minority in Parliament has urged the government to deepen consultations with traders and residents before implementing its 24-Hour Market Programme, citing growing resistance to the proposed demolition and redevelopment of some existing markets.
Ranking Member on Parliament’s Local Government and Rural Development Committee, Francis Asenso-Boakye, said communities directly affected by the projects must have a meaningful say in decisions that could disrupt their businesses, livelihoods and existing infrastructure.
Speaking at a press conference in Parliament on Monday, September 14, Mr Asenso-Boakye cited resistance from traders at Nungua Market, who have proposed rehabilitating the more than 50-year-old facility instead of demolishing it.
He also pointed to concerns at Kwabenya, Aiyinase Main Market in the Ellembelle Municipality, Ashaiman and Kokomba, as well as threatened demonstrations by residents of Barekese in the Ashanti Region.
He said consultation should go beyond informing communities after decisions have been taken, insisting that District Assemblies, traders, traditional authorities and residents should be involved in determining the location, design and operation of the markets.
“Government must pause, listen to the affected communities, review the programme and get it right,” Mr Asenso-Boakye said, while stressing that the Minority supports investment in modern markets where such projects are justified by genuine local needs.
Latest Stories
-
Your comment left much to be desired – GBA condemns CJ’s remarks on SOEs
7 minutes
-
Billionaire Dangote launches oil refinery ‘people’s IPO’, Africa’s biggest
11 minutes
-
Richard Dogbe declares bid for NDC Greater Accra Deputy Youth Organiser
23 minutes
-
M.anifest questions toxic fan culture amid fresh music industry tensions
24 minutes
-
469 farmers paid compensation as Accra-Kumasi Expressway clearance progresses
27 minutes
-
Malaysian boy acquitted for murder of schoolgirl on grounds of insanity
35 minutes
-
Arabic, Chinese teaching debate should end after Mahama’s clarification – Asah-Asante
36 minutes
-
Ashanti Regional Minister halts 24-Hour Market project in Mankranso over school demolition concerns
38 minutes
-
The Forgotten “Little Children”
45 minutes
-
Zambians warned not to eat dead wildlife after anthrax kills dozens of animals
47 minutes
-
AG urges GBA to remain the conscience of Ghanaian society
60 minutes
-
24-Hour Economy: Minority questions demolition of schools, markets and other public assets
1 hour
-
China criticises idea it is in ‘malicious competition’ over AI
1 hour
-
Russia hits Ukrainian train shortly after Boris Johnson and top European officials leave station
1 hour
-
Sista Afia reveals fears about becoming a single mother
1 hour