Minority demands review of 24-Hour Market programme over ‘poor planning’

The Minority in Parliament has called for an immediate review of the government’s 24-Hour Market programme, describing its current approach as poorly planned and insufficiently tailored to the needs of individual communities.

Ranking Member on the Local Government and Rural Development Committee, Francis Asenso-Boakye, said the Minority was not opposed to modern markets or extended trading hours where there was sufficient economic demand.

He, however, criticised what he described as a “one-size-fits-all” approach that fails to account for differences in population, economic activity, existing infrastructure and development priorities across districts.

Addressing the media in Parliament on Monday, September 14, Mr Asenso-Boakye said government had not adequately demonstrated the needs assessments, feasibility studies and local development plans informing the projects.

He argued that District Assemblies should have a central role in determining whether a community needs a new market or whether resources would be better directed towards roads, drainage, schools, health facilities or sanitation.

“Some districts need new markets. Others need their existing markets rehabilitated or expanded. Some already have markets under construction, while others may have more urgent needs such as roads, drainage, schools, health facilities or sanitation infrastructure,” he said.

The Minority is therefore demanding a needs-based and demand-driven approach, with greater consultation with District Assemblies, traders, traditional authorities and residents before further projects are undertaken.

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