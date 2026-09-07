Kwamigah-Atokple backs cancer research centre proposal for UHAS

Audio By Carbonatix
Volta Region Council of State member Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple has backed a proposal to establish a cancer and disease research centre at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Ho.
The proposed centre would focus on diseases affecting Ghana and the wider West African sub-region while strengthening health research, professional training and institutional capacity.
Mr Kwamigah-Atokple announced his support while addressing the 2026 conference of the Council of Ewe Associations of North America (CEANA) in Maryland, United States.
He said the proposal emerged from discussions with CEANA President William Edem Kumah, who had visited him several months earlier.
“Mr Kumah spoke about the possibility of CEANA working with the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ho to explore the idea of establishing a research centre focused on cancer and other diseases affecting our people and the wider West African sub-region,” he said.
Although the proposal remains at the consideration stage, Mr Kwamigah-Atokple said it deserved serious attention because of its potential long-term impact.
“It was an idea for consideration, but I found it worth taking seriously because it reflects the kind of institutional contribution that can have an impact well beyond a single project,” he said.
Beyond infrastructure
Mr Kwamigah-Atokple said discussions on the proposed centre had also highlighted gaps in Ghana’s cancer treatment infrastructure, including what he described as a shortage of modern radiotherapy equipment such as linear accelerator machines.
He stressed that improving healthcare required more than constructing new facilities.
“We cannot build a modern healthcare system simply by constructing more buildings. We need trained professionals, modern equipment, research capacity, strong management and partnerships with institutions that can help us improve what we have,” he said.
He expressed his readiness to facilitate further discussions involving UHAS, CEANA, corporate Ghana and international partners to explore the initiative.
Mr Kwamigah-Atokple acknowledged that the project would require extensive consultation, proper planning and adequate funding before it could be implemented.
“The idea will require proper consultation, planning and resources, but it is precisely the kind of possibility that deserves serious consideration,” he said.
Call for stronger diaspora partnerships
The Council of State member also urged Ghanaian professionals and organisations in North America to use their expertise and institutional networks to support healthcare development in Ghana.
He said CEANA could help establish partnerships between UHAS and North American universities, hospitals and research institutions to facilitate knowledge exchange, specialist training and access to modern technology.
He argued that the Ghanaian diaspora’s contribution should extend beyond remittances to include research collaboration, professional mentorship, investment and skills transfer.
Mr Kwamigah-Atokple said sustained partnerships around the proposed centre could strengthen disease research and treatment while helping position the Volta Region as a centre for health education and scientific innovation.
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