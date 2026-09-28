PwC Ghana appoints George Arhin as Country Senior Partner

PwC Ghana has announced the appointment of George Arhin as the Country Senior Partner (CSP), effective 1 October 2026.

In this role, George will provide leadership oversight of PwC's operations in Ghana, with additional responsibility for Liberia and Sierra Leone.

He succeeds Vish Ashiagbor, who will retire on 30 June 2027 following a distinguished 26-year career with the firm. Vish will continue to support PwC through the transition until his retirement.

Profile

George brings more than 23 years of professional services experience with PwC across Ghana and the UK, having held a range of senior leadership roles.

Before his appointment as CSP, he served as Assurance Leader for PwC Ghana and PwC Liberia, overseeing PwC’s services across several francophone countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

Prior to these roles, he served as PwC Business School Leader, Human Capital Leader for PwC Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, and Energy, Utilities & Resources Industry Leader for PwC Ghana.

At the PwC Africa level, George serves on the PwC Africa Board. Between 2022 and 2025, he chaired the Board’s Clients and Market Development Committee and currently chairs the Board’s Governance and Partner Affairs Committee.

His experience across markets and sectors gives him a broad perspective on the opportunities and challenges facing organisations in the region.

George holds an MBA from INSEAD and a BSc in Business Administration from the University of Ghana Business School. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), the Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA), the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), and the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG). His academic and professional credentials complement his extensive experience in finance, accounting, governance, strategy and risk management.

George Arhin on his appointment

The New Country Senior Partner welcomed his appointment, describing it as "a privilege, adding that “to take on this role and build on the strong platform established under Vish’s leadership."

He noted that “ Our people, our capabilities and our long-standing commitment to the markets we serve position us strongly for the future. I am honoured to lead PwC Ghana’s next phase as we continue supporting organisations across Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone and the francophone countries in sub-Saharan Africa.”

Mr Arhin added that “Quality and trust will remain at the heart of everything we do. We will continue to invest in our people, deepen our partnerships with clients and stakeholders, and bring together technology and expertise to respond to evolving market needs.

"I look forward to working with our teams and partners as we strengthen our impact and support organisations across our markets to navigate complexity and move forward with confidence.”

PWC West Market Area Regional Senior Partner, Sam Abu, said George is an accomplished leader with extensive experience across our business, our markets and our clients. His leadership experience across Ghana and the wider region, together with his understanding of the evolving needs of organisations across our markets, positions him well to lead PwC Ghana into its next phase.

He added that “Under Vish’s leadership, PwC Ghana has delivered sustained growth while maintaining a strong culture of quality and risk management. His contribution to our firm, our people and our clients has been immense. We are grateful for his leadership and the strong foundation he has helped build.”

Vish Ashiabor on his retirement

The outgoing Senior Partner of PwC Ghana, Vish Ashiagbor, noted that “It has been a privilege to lead PwC Ghana over the past decade and to work alongside our exceptional people, clients and stakeholders. I am proud of what we have achieved together and grateful to everyone who has contributed to the firm’s development during my tenure.

One of the new senior partners said that “George brings extensive experience, strong leadership and a deep understanding of our business and the markets we serve. I am confident that he will build on the progress we have made and lead PwC Ghana with purpose as the firm continues to create value for its clients, people and stakeholders.”

George’s appointment marks the next phase of PwC Ghana’s journey, building on the firm’s strong foundation while continuing to respond to the changing needs of its clients, people and the markets it serves.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.