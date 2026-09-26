‘Let every Ga child you raise know the Ga language and story’ – Sylvester Mensah

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana EXIM Bank, Sylvester Adinam Mensah, has called on Ga traditional authorities and parents to make greater efforts to teach children the Ga language and the history of their communities.
Speaking at the 10th anniversary celebration of community radio station Latenu FM in La on Saturday, September 25, the former La Dadekotopon MP expressed concern that some children understood Ga but hesitated to speak it, while others could not speak the language at all.
“Language is not just a way of speaking. It is a way of seeing,” he said.
Recalling the stories, songs and proverbs passed down by earlier generations, Mr Mensah added: “They were passing on wisdom. They were passing on identity. They were passing on pride.”
He urged Latenu FM to consider programmes that would help young people learn Ga and discover the history of their towns, institutions and local figures.
“Let no child grow up … without knowing the story of the land beneath their feet,” he said.
Mr Mensah praised the station for keeping the Ga language on the airwaves over the past decade and encouraged it to expand its programmes to podcasts, streaming platforms and social media to reach younger listeners, including those living abroad.
“You have reminded our young that our language is not old-fashioned. It is beautiful, it is modern, and it belongs to them,” he said.
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