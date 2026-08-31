Teacher unions to call off planned strike after engagement with Education Minister

Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has concluded a meeting with the leadership of the teacher unions to address concerns relating to the placement of teachers on the appropriate salary scales.

Following the engagement, the teacher unions have agreed to call off their threatened strike action, following assurances and concrete measures agreed upon to resolve the matter.

Among the key resolutions is that teachers will not be required to travel to their respective District Education Offices to submit payslips for the purpose of salary-scale placement.

It was further agreed that close to 80,000 teachers will be appropriately placed on their correct salary scales as part of the process.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) is expected to provide the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department with the requisite data to facilitate the necessary adjustments and payments to affected teachers.

The Ministry of Education said it appreciates the leadership of the teacher unions for their constructive engagement and commitment to resolving the matter in the interest of Ghana’s education system and, most importantly, the welfare of teachers.

The Ministry added that it remains committed to working with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that teachers receive their rightful entitlements in a timely and efficient manner.

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