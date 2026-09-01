‘Don’t fail our teachers’ – Parents demand full implementation of strike deal

The National Council of Parent-Teacher Associations (NCPTA) has welcomed the suspension of the planned nationwide strike by pre-tertiary teacher unions, saying the resolution has protected the academic calendar and prevented further disruption to learners.

The Council said it was relieved by the outcome of an emergency meeting held on Monday, August 31, 2026, between Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu and the leadership of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and Pre-Tertiary Teachers Association of Ghana (PRETAG).

The NCPTA said parents had followed the strike threat with concern, particularly at a time when families were making preparations for the reopening of schools. It noted that parents had already invested in uniforms, books, provisions, fees and accommodation for their wards, including Form One students and WASSCE candidates.

According to the Council, an industrial action would have disrupted teaching and learning, reduced contact hours and created additional anxiety for learners, particularly BECE and WASSCE candidates. It also said the strike could have further affected teachers who had been waiting for more than a year to be placed on their appropriate salary scales.

The NCPTA said the agreement reached between government and the teacher unions was therefore a welcome development, particularly the decision to make January 2026 the effective date for the substantive appointment of all promoted teachers.

Under the agreement, all promoted teachers are expected to be placed on their respective salary scales by September 2026, with a supplementary payroll to capture outstanding cases.

The Council also welcomed the decision for the placement process to be automatic, meaning teachers will not be required to submit payslips, forms or application letters or travel to District Education Offices for the process.

It expressed appreciation to the government and teacher unions for choosing dialogue over industrial action and urged the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service and the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department to ensure that the agreed timelines are fully implemented.

The NCPTA further appealed to all stakeholders to ensure that no promoted teacher is left behind by the end of September, saying the implementation of the agreement would allow parents to proceed with preparations for a smooth reopening of schools.

The statement was signed by the General Secretary of the NCPTA, Gapson Kofi Raphael.

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