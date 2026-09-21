Ahafo Ano South West DCE Abubakar Sedik dies after brief illness

The District Chief Executive for Ahafo Ano South West in the Ashanti Region, Abubakar Sedik, has passed away.

According to the local assembly, the DCE died on Sunday evening, 20th September, 2026, after stakeholders met with the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, in Kumasi.

"Rest well, Hon. Abubakar Sedik. You served your people with a good heart," read a Facebook post by the Assembly.

The Minister for Local Government was in Kumasi to engage stakeholders on the completion of the Kejetia Phase Two Redevelopment project.

Mr. Sedik reportedly fell ill after returning to Mankranso from the meeting but could not survive.

In the past week, his district has been in the news spotlight after he was accused of spearheading an attempt to demolish a school facility at Mankranso to pave the way for the construction of a 24-hour economy market.

An allegation Mr. Sedik denied.

He was the NDC parliamentary candidate for the area in the 2024 elections.

The Ashanti Regional Minister has also expressed profound sadness over the sudden passing of Abubakar Sedik, District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Ahafo Ano South West District, following his brief illness.

The Minister described his passing as a great loss to his family, the people of Ahafo Ano South West, his colleagues, the Ashanti Region, and the Government as a whole.

The Ashanti Regional Minister extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved family, loved ones, colleagues, and constituents of the late DCE, praying that God grants them strength and comfort during this difficult period.

He further prayed for peaceful repose

“Rest well, Hon. DCE,” he said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.