Kenya airport staff strike delays thousands of passengers

Flight delays at Kenya's main international airport on Monday affected thousands of travellers as airport workers' go-slow strike action continued into its second day, with ​the main union saying negotiations were ongoing.

The Kenya Aviation Workers' Union (KAWU) said ‌the strike at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport was due to a range of grievances, including the inability to conclude a collective bargaining agreement with the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority and lack of ​cooperation from the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) and Kenya Airways subsidiary Jambojet.

KAA on Sunday said some flights were experiencing delays without disclosing the reasons. It did not respond to a request for comment on Monday. The ​Kenya Civil Aviation Authority and Jambojet did not respond to requests for comment.

Rwanda's national carrier ​RwandAir said in an X post on Sunday that it had cancelled two flights as a result of what it said were air traffic control challenges at the airport in Nairobi.

Passengers told Reuters ​they had spent hours at the airport waiting for news about their flights.

"When ​I got here, the flight was delayed till 1 a.m. So it was an hour and a ‌half ⁠delay, and then there was another delay till 4:30 a.m. And then at about 3 o'clock, I went to the check-in. They told me that the flight's been cancelled," said rabbi Mendel Goldman, who is travelling to a wedding in Florida.

"The earliest flight ​they can get ​us is only tomorrow ⁠night, so we've got to wait," Goldman said on Monday. "We're going to try and make most of it, but in the ​meantime, I've been here for 12 hours now, waiting in the ​airport."

KAWU Secretary ⁠General Moss Ndiema said the union and government officials met on Sunday to resolve issues but without success.

"We have agreed to proceed with the engagements tomorrow, as from 11 ⁠o'clock in ​the morning. In the meantime, the strike action ​is still on," he said in comments broadcast on KTN Television on Sunday.

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