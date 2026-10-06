Desire FC teams up with Hellas Verona to develop emerging talent in Ghana

Ghanaian Youth Football Academy Desire Football Club have formed a new partnership with Hellas Verona as part of the Italian side’s HV Academy project.

The collaboration is aimed at the development of young football talent in Ghana while cultivating cultural exchange between both footballing communities.

Operating out of Obuasi in Ghana’s Ashanti Region, Desire FC launched its Youth Sector in 2016 and has facilitated growth in it’s development programme.

The institute has teams from the Under-15 through to the Under-21 level.

The results have been positive as several of the academy’s emerging talents have received call-ups to regional representative teams.

The Hellas Verona alliance promotes the development of the academy’s players and enhances the pathway from Ghanaian youth football to the Italian Game.

Desire Fc President Sammy Appiah and Sporting Director Salvatore Zito visited Hellas Verona’s headquarters where a Desire FC shirt was officially handed over to the Italian club on September 30.

Appiah expressed his happiness upon visiting Verona and pointed out the connection between Ghanaian players and the city.

“I am a great fan of Italian football and I have followed Verona over the years. Several Ghanaian players have played in this city, such as Sulemana, for example,” Appiah stated.

The collaboration was described by Zito as a chance for young people in the Ashanti Region, believing football sparks inspiration and open doors to a better future.

The partnership follows similar HV Academy projects with academies in Senegal and Nigeria, Driving further growth in Hellas Verona’s international youth development network.

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