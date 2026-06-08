Sissala East MP secures 15 new telecom sites to improve network coverage

Residents of the Sissala East Constituency are set to enjoy improved mobile network services as efforts by the area's Member of Parliament, Mohammed Issah Bataglia, begin to yield results through partnerships with telecommunications giant MTN and the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC).

The MP has disclosed plans to significantly enhance network coverage across several underserved communities in the constituency, a move expected to ease communication challenges faced by residents, teachers, healthcare workers, and other essential service providers.

Speaking in an interview with JoyNews, Mr. Bataglia revealed that following extensive engagements with MTN and GIFEC, the constituency has secured a number of telecommunications infrastructure projects aimed at addressing longstanding connectivity concerns.

According to him, as part of MTN's nationwide network expansion drive, he successfully lobbied for seven new operational sites to be allocated to communities within the constituency. In addition, GIFEC, an agency under the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations, has approved eight telephony sites for the area.

Communities expected to benefit from the GIFEC intervention include Sentijan, Wuru, Duu, Dolibizon, and Kormo, among others.

The MTN operational sites, meanwhile, will be established in Sakai, Wellembelle, Bugubelle, Kong, Bujan, and Tumu.

For years, several communities within the constituency have struggled with poor network connectivity, affecting communication, access to information, and the delivery of critical services.

Mr. Bataglia believes the unprecedented initiative will bring lasting relief to residents and transform communication across the constituency.

He further argued that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has consistently demonstrated its commitment to the development of the Sissala area whenever it has been in government.

He cited the electrification of Tumu in 1992 as one of the landmark interventions undertaken under the NDC, compared with what he described as limited expansion efforts under the NPP administrations.

According to him, the NDC's rural electrification agenda was later expanded from Tumu to Bassisan, from Tumu through Bawkola to Gwosi, and from Sakai through Sakalu, Bandei, Bugubelle, Wellembelle, and Wahabu to Funsi.

"This is a party beyond politics. Anytime we're in government, the Sissala area benefits massively in all aspects," he said.

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