Rahim Ibrahim extends contract with Slovan Bratislava until 2030

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana midfielder Rahim Ibrahim has signed a contract extension with Slovan Bratislava that will keep him at the club until 2030.
The 25-year-old has put pen to paper on a new deal after establishing himself as a key player for the Slovakian side.
Rahim, who joined Slovan Bratislava in 2025, has made seven appearances and scored twice this season.
He started in the UEFA Champions League opener against European champions Paris Saint-Germain.
Rahim was also invited to join the Black Stars squad following a number of injury withdrawals ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ivory Coast and The Gambia.
However, he is yet to make his debut for the senior national team.
Meanwhile, he will be hoping to make his mark during the November international break when the Black Stars face Somalia in a double-header in the qualifiers.
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