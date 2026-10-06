National

OSP to rely on bank, mobile money records in Mustapha Hamid case

Source: Kwaku Asante  
  6 October 2026 10:41am
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The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) is set to rely on bank and mobile money accounts, associated transactions and hundreds of documents in its criminal case against former National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Chief Executive, Mustapha Hamid, and other accused persons.

The case involves officials of the NPA and several associated companies who are facing charges including alleged large-scale extortion, abuse of public office and money laundering.

According to the charge sheet being prosecuted by the OSP, the alleged offences involve sums totalling approximately GH¢291 million and more than US$300,000.

The prosecution alleges that Mr Hamid and the other accused persons extorted hundreds of millions of cedis from bulk oil transporters and oil marketing companies under the guise of official duties.

The OSP further alleges that proceeds from the purported extortion were subsequently laundered through property acquisitions and business entities in an attempt to conceal their alleged illicit origins.

The prosecution is expected to rely on financial records, including bank and mobile money accounts and related transactions, to establish the movement of funds linked to the alleged offences.

Hundreds of documents are also expected to form part of the evidence the OSP will present in support of its case.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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