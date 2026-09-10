Anti-corruption fight going nowhere without institutional independence – Kissi Agyebeng

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng has warned that Ghana’s fight against corruption will continue to struggle unless anti-corruption institutions are given stronger constitutional and financial independence.

He said the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), regardless of whatever form or name it may take in the future, must be entrenched in the Constitution to protect its independence.

Mr Agyebeng made the call during the second edition of the National Anti-Corruption Dialogue in Accra.

He acknowledged the government’s stated commitment to fighting corruption but said political will alone would not be enough to deliver lasting results.

“The government means well. We have seen it since January 2025 to today. However, as I said, we know what works and what doesn't work.”

According to him, the current statutory and financial arrangements governing anti-corruption institutions are among the key obstacles to their effectiveness.

“If we do not write into the Constitution the Office of the Special Prosecutor, however it is called, we are going nowhere.”

Mr Agyebeng also argued that anti-corruption institutions must be freed from financial constraints that could undermine their operations.

He said constitutional protection must be accompanied by a dedicated funding mechanism to guarantee the institutions greater financial independence.

“If you do not grant financial independence and untie these institutions from the budgetary restraints, we are going nowhere.”

The Special Prosecutor disclosed that proposals had been developed to establish a dedicated funding arrangement for anti-corruption institutions.

He said the proposed mechanism was before Parliament for consideration.

Mr Agyebeng said the reforms were part of broader efforts to review Ghana’s anti-corruption framework, adding that his office and the presidential team had examined systems in several countries to determine what structures could work effectively in Ghana.

He maintained that without reforms to both the legal framework and financing of anti-corruption institutions, efforts to combat corruption would remain limited despite the government’s intentions.

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