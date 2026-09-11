Kissi Agyebeng supports Accra Academy NSMQ team with laptops after historic final appearance

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng has backed Accra Academy to build on its historic National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) campaign, urging the school’s team to return stronger and compete for the trophy in 2027.

Mr Agyebeng, an old student of Accra Academy, made the call when he visited the school’s NSMQ team following its first-ever appearance at the competition’s Grand Finale.

He and fellow old student Robert Coleman also presented items, including laptops, to the school and the NSMQ team to support the students’ academic work and preparations for future competitions.

Mr Agyebeng said the support reflected the commitment of old students to investing in the next generation of Accra Academy students.

“We are here to let you know that your old students are behind you. We believe in you, and we will continue to support you,” he said.

Although Accra Academy fell short of winning the 2026 competition, Mr Agyebeng urged the team not to regard the Grand Finale appearance as the end of its journey.

“This is only the beginning. You have shown Ghana what Accra Academy is capable of, and I believe next year you can go all the way,” he said.

He encouraged the students to use their experience from the 2026 competition as motivation for an even stronger campaign.

“Do not be satisfied with just making it to the final. Keep pushing, keep preparing and come back stronger.”

Accra Academy's appearance among the final three teams marked the school's first qualification for the NSMQ Grand Finale, sparking renewed pride among students, staff and alumni.

Mr Agyebeng also praised the school's long record of producing graduates who have gone on to make their mark across different sectors of Ghanaian society.

He said Accra Academy's alumni had made significant contributions to law, business, science, entertainment and sports.

“If you look at the various sectors of this country, you will find Accra Academy people there. In law, in business, in science, in entertainment and in sports, our old students have made their mark.”

He said the school's legacy should encourage current students to aspire to excellence beyond the classroom.

“The story of Accra Academy is not just about what happens in the classroom. It is about what our students go on to do and the impact they make in this country.”

With the 2026 campaign over, the Eagles now have another target: building on their historic first Grand Finale appearance and returning in 2027 with the ambition of going all the way to the trophy.

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