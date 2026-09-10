Education | National | Photo Story

Photos: Inside the thrilling NSMQ 2026 Grand Finale as PRESEC, AUGUSCO and Accra Academy battle for glory

Source: Prince Adu-Owusu  
  10 September 2026 7:23pm
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The much-anticipated 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Grand Finale took place at the University of Ghana, Legon, Premier Domes, as three schools battled for the coveted championship trophy.

Eight-time champions Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon), two-time champions St Augustine’s College (AUGUSCO) and first-time finalists Accra Academy took their places on the grand stage for the final showdown.

The contest brought together three schools with contrasting histories and ambitions.

PRESEC-Legon were seeking to add a record ninth trophy to their collection, while AUGUSCO were chasing a third title. For Accra Academy, a victory would complete a historic run by securing the school’s maiden NSMQ championship in its first-ever Grand Finale appearance.

Inside the auditorium, the tension was palpable as contestants tackled questions across the various rounds, with every correct answer met by loud cheers from the respective camps.

Supporters also remained fully engaged throughout the contest, reacting to every question, celebrating moments of brilliance and urging their representatives on as the battle intensified.

With the trophy within reach, the three schools left everything on the stage in a contest that promised another memorable chapter in the history of the NSMQ.

Here are some of the moments captured by Adomonline's photojournalist, Joseph Odotei, during the 2026 Grand Finale.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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