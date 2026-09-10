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PRESEC’s ADO9 moment sparks social media frenzy after NSMQ victory

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  10 September 2026 9:28pm
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ADO9! The celebrations are in full swing as supporters of Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon) bask in the glory of the school’s historic ninth National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) triumph.

PRESEC survived a dramatic three-way finale against St Augustine’s College and Accra Academy to retain its place as the most successful school in NSMQ history.

The victory was even sweeter for the Presecans after their slow start in the competition. They finished the opening round on just nine points but fought their way back to finish on 40 points and lift the coveted trophy.

And, of course, social media has not been quiet.

From celebrations over the ninth trophy to reactions to PRESEC’s dramatic comeback, Ghanaians have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the thrilling finale.

Read some of the reactions below:

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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