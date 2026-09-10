PRESEC’s ADO9 moment sparks social media frenzy after NSMQ victory

ADO9! The celebrations are in full swing as supporters of Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon) bask in the glory of the school’s historic ninth National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) triumph.

PRESEC survived a dramatic three-way finale against St Augustine’s College and Accra Academy to retain its place as the most successful school in NSMQ history.

The victory was even sweeter for the Presecans after their slow start in the competition. They finished the opening round on just nine points but fought their way back to finish on 40 points and lift the coveted trophy.

And, of course, social media has not been quiet.

From celebrations over the ninth trophy to reactions to PRESEC’s dramatic comeback, Ghanaians have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the thrilling finale.

Read some of the reactions below:

Some Barca fan say, Presec be “NSMQ mu Real Madrid” wey I ask am say why not Barca, he say he go block me🤣🤣🤣 — KWESI AGGREY (@aggrey_Kwesi7) September 10, 2026

PRESEC Legon is the Greatest of all schools… I can’t wait for @KevinEkowTaylor reaction tonight 😂. Winning number 9 NSMQ 🏆 on our own turf is the best feeling, we did it in 08 and 09. Beating Augusco in the finale is a revenge for what happened in 2019. #nsmq2026 #presec pic.twitter.com/Jv38IN1vkg — dondobuoy (@Michael140291) September 10, 2026

Congratulations, Presec Legon! 🎉💙

You did it! We are super proud of you. BLUEEEE! 💙💙💙

What an incredible achievement! 🥹👏🏽🏆💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙#NSMQ2026 https://t.co/LEFYBM4S8S — BOBOSHANTY!!🌻🌸⚡️🤎🐅 (@EverloveEnimpah) September 10, 2026

Presec is the Real Madrid in NSMQ in Ghana. — Mz. Gee (@Madridmistress1) September 10, 2026

This is Accra Academy’s first time in the NSMQ finals…..but come onnn AUGUSCO?



3 Finals… 3 defeats



NSMQ mu Atletico Madrid paa🤣🤣🤣🤣 #NSMQ2026 #NSMQGrandFinale pic.twitter.com/cqzr34bPV5 — MR CATALONA (@catalona_1) September 10, 2026

Anytime you see Presec Legon bringing Kekeli just forget. — Mr. Owura🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@united_nat007) September 10, 2026

Guys, I hope I’m not disturbing? PRESEC to the whole of Ghana!



Drop your school, abeg. Just make sure it’s a good school no Ntebe school like St. Augustine’s. 😂. #NSMQ2026 #NSMQ https://t.co/CfBDGWjJbz pic.twitter.com/6lXqul03be — Ghost Blogger🎭 (@Ghostblogger778) September 10, 2026

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.