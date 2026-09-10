NSMQ 2026: From 9 points to ADO9 – PRESEC Legon survive thriller to claim 9th trophy

Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon) has been crowned champions of the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), securing a historic ninth trophy after a fiercely contested grand finale.

The Legon-based school started the contest slowly but produced a determined comeback to overcome St Augustine’s College and Accra Academy in a thrilling three-way battle.

PRESEC finished the opening round on 9 points, trailing both St Augustine’s College and Accra Academy, who were tied on 11 points.

The second round saw PRESEC begin to close the gap. They added eight points to move to 17, drawing level with St Augustine’s, while Accra Academy moved to 14 points.

The turning point came in Round Three, the Problem of the Day.

They picked up four more points to take their tally to 21, while St Augustine’s remained on 17 and Accra Academy stayed on 14. For the first time in the contest, PRESEC had established a clear lead. But the battle was far from over.

Accra Academy responded strongly in Round Four, moving to 30 points, while St Augustine’s climbed to 27.

The Ɔdadeɛ boys, however, held their ground and extended their advantage to 34 points. With the trophy within reach, the final round became a test of composure for all three schools.

PRESEC added another six points to finish on 40, while Accra Academy ended on 33 and St Augustine’s remained on 27.

The six-point cushion was enough to secure the title and the ultimate bragging rights for the Presecans and send the Ɔdadeɛ boys into the history books as nine-time NSMQ champions.

For PRESEC, the journey to the trophy was fittingly symbolic: from nine points at the end of Round One to nine trophies at the end of the contest. It was another chapter in the remarkable NSMQ history of PRESEC, Legon, who continue to hold the record for the most championship victories.

After five rounds of intense competition, the trophy once again belongs to the Ɔdadeɛ boys.

PRESEC, Legon, has made it nine. #ADO9.

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