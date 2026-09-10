CHRAJ boss urges OSP, AG’s office to close gaps in corruption prosecution

The Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Joseph Whittal

Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Dr Joseph Whittal, has urged the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and the Attorney General’s Office to resolve their differences and strengthen collaboration in the prosecution of corruption cases.

He said closer cooperation between the two institutions was critical to sustaining the fight against corruption and ensuring that perpetrators did not escape accountability.

Dr Whittal made the call during the second edition of the National Anti-Corruption Dialogue in Accra, where he expressed concern about what he described as a gap between the OSP and the Attorney General’s Office.

“I see a gap somewhere when the Special Prosecutor came on the news to speak about the Attorney-General and him. I’m hoping that’s a gap we should close as fast as possible. It’s very important because you are critical to the execution and prosecution of corruption cases in this country,” he said.

He stressed that the two institutions must work together effectively to ensure that corruption cases are properly pursued and that efforts to end impunity achieve the desired results.

Dr Whittal also referred to the government’s Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) initiative as a commitment to tackling corruption and recovering state resources.

He said implementation of the initiative had begun despite some challenges, stressing the need for sustained efforts to strengthen Ghana’s anti-corruption architecture.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.