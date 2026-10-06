NAIMOS finds illegal miners replacing destroyed Changfan machines along Pra River

The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) has intensified its crackdown on illegal mining along the Pra River, with a second sweep uncovering attempts by miners to replace equipment destroyed during an earlier operation.

The latest operation targeted illegal mining sites at Tweapease and Adiemra as part of efforts to sustain the gains made during the initial raid.

At Adiemra, the team discovered that some illegal miners had already brought in new Changfan machines to replace equipment burnt by NAIMOS personnel the previous day.

The soldiers retrieved one of the newly installed Changfan machines hidden in the bush, while other equipment mounted on rafts was set ablaze.

In another section of the operation, the team found two rafts anchored deep inside mining pits, apparently making it difficult for the soldiers to reach them.

One of the soldiers subsequently dived into the water and pulled a raft to shore, where it was destroyed.

The repeated return of mining equipment to areas that have already been raided highlights the challenge of sustaining the gains made in the fight against illegal mining.

The operation also drew attention to the impact of illegal mining on communities along the Pra River.

At Anwona Mensah, the Gyaasehene, Nana Akwasi Agyei, told JoyNews about the effects of illegal mining on livelihoods in the community.

Residents also showed JoyNews how galamsey activities have affected the community’s only borehole, further compounding concerns over access to safe water.

The latest operation forms part of NAIMOS’ Operation Water Shield, which is targeting illegal mining activities along the Pra River.

The operation is being conducted along the degraded stretches of the river in the Adansi South District, spanning parts of the Central and Ashanti regions.

The developments have also renewed calls for stronger support from local authorities to help sustain the impact of enforcement operations and prevent illegal miners from returning to cleared sites.

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