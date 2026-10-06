PURC replaces 10 damaged transformers affecting over 60,000 customers in Central Region

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has facilitated the replacement of 10 damaged and overloaded electricity distribution transformers across the Central Region following persistent complaints about prolonged power outages.

The intervention, undertaken through the Commission’s Central Regional Office in collaboration with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), is expected to improve electricity supply to approximately 61,004 customers in the affected communities.

Some residents and businesses had endured outages for weeks, with consumers in some communities reportedly going without electricity for nearly two months.

The affected communities include Ajumako-Bisease, Katakyiase, Saltpond-Kurankyekrom, Cape Coast-Social Welfare, Nyankumasi Ahenkro, Saltpond Town, Agona, Anomabo, Ekumfi Edukuma and Gomoamaim.

The estimated cost of replacing the transformers is approximately GH¢550,000.

At Ajumako-Bisease, about 5,835 customers were affected by an outage lasting approximately one month.

In Saltpond Township, around 8,000 customers experienced an interruption lasting about one month and two weeks, while approximately 7,500 customers in Anomabo endured outages lasting between three weeks and one month.

Gomoamaim also recorded a prolonged interruption, with about 4,000 customers reportedly without electricity for almost two months.

Other affected communities experienced outages ranging from about two weeks to more than one month.

The prolonged disruptions had significant consequences for households and businesses that depend on electricity for their daily operations.

Small businesses including cold stores, drinking spots, barbershops, hairdressing salons, restaurants and provision shops reportedly lost working hours and customers, while some operators faced losses from products that spoiled during the outages.

The PURC said the intervention followed its monitoring activities and engagements with consumers, which helped identify transformer-related challenges contributing to the prolonged interruptions.

The Commission subsequently engaged ECG and called for the affected areas to be prioritised for the necessary technical interventions.

The PURC said the action forms part of its mandate to protect utility consumers and promote efficient, reliable and sustainable service delivery.

It also highlighted the importance of consumer complaints and feedback in identifying weaknesses in utility services and prompting regulatory action.

With the replacement of the transformers, the Commission expects electricity supply in the affected communities to become more stable, providing relief to households and businesses whose activities have been disrupted by the prolonged outages.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.