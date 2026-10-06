Kumasi needs 4 to 5 waste transfer stations – ESPA

The Executive Secretary of the Environmental Service Providers Association (ESPA), Ama Ofori Antwi, has called on the government to prioritise waste transfer infrastructure in Kumasi, saying the metropolis currently has no transfer station.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, she recommended establishing four to five stations in Kumasi to support waste management in the metropolis.

She said, "Kumasi, for instance, doesn't have a transfer station at all. So, if the government can put up about four or five transfer stations there, it will be very good."

Mrs Ofori Antwi also raised concerns about pressure on existing facilities in Accra, where she said only six transfer stations were serving the city and were already overburdened.

"I know in Accra, we have about six, so the government can add another four or six so that in that way we can be able to contain the waste," she noted.

Her comments came during a discussion on waste management following the government’s proposal to establish additional transfer stations across the country.

She said the situation in the two cities demonstrated the need to assess local waste management requirements before deciding where new facilities should be located.

While supporting the expansion of waste transfer infrastructure, Mrs Ofori Antwi questioned the proposal to position stations at five-kilometre intervals without adequate consideration of population density, land availability and surrounding communities.

She warned that locating facilities close to residential areas could create nuisance and face resistance from landowners unwilling to release their properties for such developments.

Mrs Ofori Antwi therefore urged the government to undertake comprehensive stakeholder engagement and map out suitable sites, giving priority to densely populated areas.

The Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, has directed Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives to identify suitable land for waste transfer stations as part of plans to improve waste collection and disposal.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.