Four reportedly injured in three-vehicle crash at Sofoline flyover

Four people have reportedly sustained serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash at the Sofoline flyover in Kumasi.

The accident involved a passenger minibus, a Toyota Corolla and a motorised tricycle, popularly known as a Pragia.

According to reports, the passenger minibus suffered brake failure while descending the flyover, triggering the collision with the other two vehicles.

The impact reportedly left four people seriously injured.

Details about the identities of the injured persons and their current conditions are yet to be established.

The exact circumstances leading to the reported brake failure and subsequent collision are also not yet clear.

The police have yet to issue an official statement on the crash.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.