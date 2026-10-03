Campaign posters, billboards take over Kumasi as NPP goes to polls

Audio By Carbonatix
Kumasi has been transformed into a sea of campaign posters and billboards as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) holds its National Delegates Conference and elections today.
Major streets across the Ashanti Regional capital are lined with posters and banners of candidates vying for various national executive positions.
The campaign materials, which feature the images and messages of the contestants, have become prominent on roads leading to key locations in the city as delegates arrive for the conference.
The heightened activity reflects the anticipation surrounding the election, which will determine the party’s next national executive leadership.
About 7,100 delegates from across the country are expected to participate in the elections, which will be supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC).
46 candidates on final ballot
A total of 46 candidates are on the final ballot after National Youth Organiser Salam Mustapha withdrew from the National Organiser race.
The positions being contested include National Chairperson, Vice-Chairpersons, General Secretary, National Treasurer, National Organiser, National Youth Organiser, National Women’s Organiser and National Nasara Organiser.
The National Communications Director position is uncontested, with Dennis Miracles Aboagye as the sole candidate.
Four candidates are contesting the National Chairperson position — John Boadu, Sammy Crabbe, Paul Afoko and Boakye Agyarko.
The Vice-Chairperson race has 13 candidates. They are: Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, Kojo Fosu Boadu, George Kwabena Abankwah Yeboah, Richard Ahiagbah, Alhaji Masawudu Osman, Richard Oti Aboagye, Abena Pokua Boaitey Amoah, Yaa Amponsah Frimpong, Henry Nana Boakye, Samuel Pyne, Nana Akomea, Bright Esselfie Kumi and Horma Akesie Miezah.
Four candidates are also contesting the General Secretary position — Sylvester Tetteh, Eugene Boakye Antwi, Justin Frimpong Kodua and Dr Charles Dwamena.
The National Treasurer race has four candidates. Namely: Hajia Ruka Ahmed, Alfred Kojo Thompson, Tahiru Issahaku Moomin and Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah.
National Organiser candidates are: Kwame Prempeh, Daniel Agyenim Boateng, Archibald Gamor Korletey, Nana Kwadjo Agyei Yeboah, Ali Maiga Halidu, Emmanuel Korsi Bodja, and Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover.
Six candidates contesting the National Youth Organiser position are: Alfred Kumi Ababio, Vera Oye Bram-Larbi, Michael Osei Boateng, Abanga Fuseini Yakubu, Clement Opoku Gyamfi and Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei Asamoah.
National Women’s Organiser: The race is a two-way contest between Hajia Safia Mohammed and Mavis Hawa Koomson.
Five candidates are contesting the National Nasara Organiser position: Mohammed Ali Suraj, Issaka Muazo Kunata, Awal Mohammed, Alhaji Salim Bamba, Razak Tahiru Maiga, National Communications Director.
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