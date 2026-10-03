NPP elections: Here are the 46 candidates seeking votes of 7,163 delegates

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More than 7,000 delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are gathering at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi to elect the party’s national officers.
The election covers nine national executive positions, with 46 candidates on the final ballot following the withdrawal of National Youth Organiser Salam Mustapha from the National Organiser race.
Here is the full list of candidates:
1. National Chairperson
- John Boadu
- Sammy Crabbe
- Paul Afoko
- Boakye Agyarko
2. Vice-Chairpersons
The first three successful candidates will become First, Second and Third Vice-Chairpersons.
- Mustapha Abdul-Hamid
- Kojo Fosu Boadu
- George Kwabena Abankwah Yeboah
- Richard Ahiagbah
- Alhaji Masawudu Osman
- Richard Oti Aboagye
- Abena Pokua Boaitey Amoah
- Yaa Amponsah Frimpong
- Henry Nana Boakye
- Horma Akesie Miezah
- Samuel Pyne
- Nana Akomea
- Bright Esselfie Kumi
3. General Secretary
- Sylvester Tetteh
- Eugene Boakye Antwi
- Justin Frimpong Kodua
- Dr Charles Dwamena
4. National Treasurer
- Hajia Ruka Ahmed
- Alfred Kojo Thompson
- Tahiru Issahaku Moomin
- Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah
5. National Organiser
- Kwame Prempeh
- Daniel Agyenim Boateng
- Archibald Gamor Korletey
- Nana Kwadjo Agyei Yeboah
- Ali Maiga Halidu
- Emmanuel Korsi Bodja
- Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover
6. National Youth Organiser
- Alfred Kumi Ababio
- Vera Oye Bram-Larbi
- Michael Osei Boateng
- Abanga Fuseini Yakubu
- Clement Opoku Gyamfi
- Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei Asamoah
7. National Women’s Organiser
- Hajia Safia Mohammed
- Mavis Hawa Koomson
8. National Nasara Organiser
- Mohammed Ali Suraj
- Issaka Muazo Kunata
- Awal Mohammed
- Alhaji Salim Bamba
- Razak Tahiru Maiga
9. National Communications Director
- Dennis Miracles Aboagye
Dennis Miracles Aboagye is the sole candidate for National Communications Director following the withdrawal of Evans Kodom.
The Electoral Commission is supervising the elections, with voting taking place across 31 centres established within the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
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