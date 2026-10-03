Baffour Awuah’s arrest is a political witch-hunt – Kofi Bentil

Lawyer and Senior Vice-President of IMANI Ghana, Kofi Bentil, has described the arrest of Manhyia South MP, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) as a political witch-hunt.

Mr Bentil argued that the action against the legislator was politically motivated.

He maintained that members of both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) knew that the arrest amounted to a political attack.

"Look, let me say this. There is nobody I have come across, both in NPP, NDC or otherwise, who is not convinced that this is a political witch hunt,"

"Even the NDC people know that this one we are going after the guy," he said.

"What is the charge? What has he been arrested for? What has he been accused of?. All that we heard is that he is deemed to have taken more than his proper fees and that he took it from both sides. I don't understand what (EOCO) is saying.," he added.

Mr Bentil, who is also a business strategy lecturer and consultant, made the comments during discussions on the controversy surrounding EOCO’s handling of the case on JoyNews Newsfile on Saturday, October 3.

His position differed from that of legal practitioner and NDC Communications Team member, Theophelious Dzimegah Jnr, who defended the agency on the same programme.

Mr Dzimegah argued that EOCO was carrying out its legally mandated duties and had not violated the MP’s human rights. He maintained that Mr Baffour Awuah should have submitted himself to investigators, given his connection to the law firm involved in the transactions under investigation.

The MP’s arrest followed a disputed attempt to take him into custody at the Accra High Court on September 23. EOCO said the action was intended to secure his attendance after earlier invitations were not honoured.

His lawyers challenged that account, saying a representative of his law firm had already engaged with investigators and provided the information requested.

Mr Baffour Awuah subsequently reported to EOCO on October 1 following a High Court arrest warrant and was placed under arrest.

The investigation concerns alleged financial offences involving transactions connected to SIC Life Savings and Loans Company Limited. His legal team has rejected allegations of wrongdoing, maintaining that the firm provided legitimate legal services.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.