Livestream: Newsfile discusses EOCO arrest of Manhyia South MP, drug trafficking, teachers’ strike and Ghana’s sports crisis

JoyNews' Newsfile this Saturday will examine some of the major issues dominating Ghana’s national conversation, from the ongoing investigation into Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah to growing concerns over drug trafficking, the continuing teachers’ strike and fresh upheaval in Ghana’s sports administration.

At the centre of the first discussion is the Economic and Organised Crime Office’s investigation into Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah. The MP voluntarily reported himself to EOCO on Thursday, October 1, after the High Court issued a warrant for his arrest and searches of his office and residence.

EOCO says the investigation involves alleged criminal conspiracy, financial loss to SIC Savings and Loans, money laundering and tax-related offences.

The MP has been cooperating with investigators, while his lawyers and some members of the Minority have raised concerns about aspects of his detention and the manner in which the investigation has been conducted.

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EOCO says it is working with the Attorney-General’s Office to bring Manhyia South MP before a weekend court following his voluntary surrender to the agency.

The news analysis programme will also turn to Ghana’s growing drug-trafficking concerns, following a series of major seizures involving consignments linked to Ghana. The debate has intensified over how narcotics are able to move through the country’s ports and whether weaknesses in the system are being exploited by organised criminal networks. Claims of possible political protection have also entered the debate, although such allegations remain contested and require evidence.

The 2025 Global Organized Crime Index says Ghanaian organised crime groups have become significant players in the global cocaine trade.

The Index also reports that law-enforcement officials and civil-society stakeholders consulted for the assessment suggested that political protection by sections of government could help explain declining cocaine seizures and reduced visibility of trafficking.

The Minority has separately called for greater scrutiny of the processes through which major narcotics consignments are inspected, cleared and exported.

Then, the teachers’ strike remains unresolved, with thousands of teachers staying away from classrooms over demands including promotion arrears, automatic placement on new salary grades, the Deprived Area Allowance and a new collective agreement. With negotiations between government and the teacher unions yet to produce a settlement, concerns are growing over the impact of the industrial action on the academic calendar.

And in sports, Ghana is facing fresh questions about the direction of the sector following the departure of Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz and the suspension of National Sports Authority Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah.

Queiroz's exit follows Ghana's difficult start to the 2027 AFCON qualifiers, while Ampofo Ankrah's suspension is linked to an ongoing investigation into an alleged World Cup visa facilitation arrangement. He has denied wrongdoing, and his lawyer has rejected allegations that he collected money from prospective travellers.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.