Weija Children’s Hospital now operational with 120-bed capacity – Health Minister

The Weija Children’s Specialist Hospital is now operational, with the 120-bed facility providing outpatient and emergency services, Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has announced.

According to the Minister, the facility is currently upgrading its operations to introduce inpatient services as it takes on its role as a specialist referral centre.

Mr Akandoh made the announcement after inspecting the facility to assess its operations and readiness to provide expanded healthcare services.

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“The hospital has about 120-bed capacity, and it’s now in operation. I came to see first-hand how the place is working, and so far, I am impressed with what I’ve seen,” he said.

He said almost all the equipment required for the facility had been installed, paving the way for the expansion of services.

Mr Akandoh also directed the immediate deployment of 10 medical doctors and 30 nurses and midwives to strengthen the hospital’s workforce.

“I have directed that with immediate effect, they should bring an additional 10 medical doctors and 30 nurses and midwives to beef up the health workforce. This is a referral centre, and I think it is the first of its kind as a stand-alone children’s referral centre,” he said.

The Minister further urged management and health workers at the facility to maintain high standards of patient care and ensure that patients are treated with dignity and respect.

He said the Ministry was closely monitoring the hospital because of its importance to the country and was committed to ensuring that it becomes fully operational.

“What Ghanaians wanted to see is that this facility is in full operation, and today we have it,” Mr Akandoh said.

He added that outstanding issues between the government and the contractor were being resolved, stressing that the priority was to ensure the facility was put to good use for the benefit of Ghanaians.

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