Nalerigu youth give Health Minister two weeks to resolve nursing college principal’s suspension

The Nalerigu Youth Association (NAYA) has given Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh a two-week ultimatum to engage stakeholders and resolve concerns surrounding the suspension of the Principal of the Nalerigu Nursing and Midwifery College, Ibrahim Chimsi.

In a statement issued on Friday, August 28, NAYA expressed concern about the circumstances surrounding Mr Chimsi’s suspension and called for his reinstatement.

According to the Association, the Principal was suspended following the Health Minister’s visit to the college on February 28, 2026, over concerns that the institution had admitted students beyond its approved quota.

While acknowledging the Ministry of Health’s mandate to ensure compliance with admission quotas, accreditation requirements and other regulations, NAYA argued that such matters should be handled through transparent and established administrative procedures.

The Association said if the alleged breach was a first-time infraction, authorities could have considered a warning or other corrective measures before resorting to suspension.

NAYA wants Nayiri involved

A major concern raised by NAYA is what it described as a lack of meaningful engagement between the Ministry of Health and the Nayiri, Overlord of the Mamprugu Kingdom.

The Association claimed that the Nayiri had, on three occasions, sent delegations to the Health Minister to appeal for a reconsideration of the suspension and the reinstatement of Mr Chimsi.

NAYA said the Nayiri remained a key traditional stakeholder and an important partner in the development of the college and the North East Region.

It therefore urged the Health Minister to engage the Nayiri and other relevant stakeholders to find an amicable solution.

“Engagement with traditional authorities on matters of significant local and institutional interest can help promote mutual understanding, trust and peaceful resolution of disputes,” the Association said.

Calls for investigation

NAYA also called for an investigation into what it described as concerns over alleged insubordination and mismanagement involving the current Vice Principal and some members of the teaching staff.

The Association stressed that where wrongdoing is established, appropriate action should be taken in accordance with due process and applicable institutional regulations.

It also said alumni of the college had made representations calling for Mr Chimsi’s reinstatement.

Two-week ultimatum

NAYA said it was giving the Ministry and other relevant authorities two weeks from the date of its statement to take meaningful steps towards resolving the matter.

It said the period was intended to allow for constructive dialogue and an amicable settlement.

The Association warned that if the matter remained unresolved after the two weeks, it would, in consultation with other stakeholders, consider “all appropriate lawful, peaceful and constitutionally permissible administrative and institutional avenues” to pursue what it described as a fair and satisfactory resolution.

NAYA, however, stressed that it did not support violence, threats, destruction of property, intimidation or any other unlawful conduct.

“Any action or engagement undertaken by the Association shall be peaceful, lawful, responsible and consistent with the laws of the Republic of Ghana,” it stated.

The Association said its intervention was not intended to undermine the authority of the Ministry of Health or any state institution, but was driven by concerns about fairness, due process, institutional stability and the long-term interests of the college and the Nalerigu community.

NAYA urged the Health Minister to engage the Nayiri and other stakeholders in good faith, insisting that dialogue remained the “most constructive path forward”.

It reaffirmed its commitment to peace, unity, education and development, as well as the legitimate interests of the people of Nalerigu.

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