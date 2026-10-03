GPL 2026/27: Hearts of Oak seek immediate response against Dreams

Hearts of Oak vs Dreams

Hearts of Oak will be determined to bounce back from their first defeat of the season when they travel to face winless Dreams FC on Saturday, while Vision FC will look to capitalise on home advantage as they welcome struggling Gold Stars SC in another crucial Premier League encounter.

The Phobians make the short trip to the University of Ghana Sports Stadium seeking an immediate response after a late goal condemned them to a narrow defeat against Karela United in Tamale, ending their unbeaten start to the campaign.

With two wins, a draw and a defeat from their opening four matches, Hearts will be eager to return to winning ways against a Dreams FC side still searching for its first league victory.

Dreams have endured a difficult opening to the season, collecting just one point from four matches and conceding a league-high nine goals.

However, the Still Believe lads will hope home advantage can spark a turnaround as they bid to revive their campaign and end their winless run.

In Tema, Vision FC will be chasing a return to winning ways when they host Gold Stars SC at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex.

The hosts will draw confidence from their formidable home record, having remained unbeaten in their last four league matches at the venue, while Gold Stars arrive desperate to halt a poor run that has seen them suffer three defeats in four games.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.