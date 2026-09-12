GPL 2026/27: David Gyamfi hat-trick fires Ashantigold to historic first victory

David Gyamfi announced himself in emphatic fashion with a sensational hat-trick as FC Ashantigold secured their first-ever Ghana Premier League victory, defeating Vision FC 3-1 at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi on Saturday.

The debutants made a blistering start to the contest, taking the lead as early as the 7th minute through Gyamfi, who calmly converted to give Karim Zito’s side an early advantage.

Vision FC responded positively and restored parity through Sheriff Mohammed Iddrisu, who produced a sumptuous free-kick to beat the Ashantigold goalkeeper and bring the visitors level.

The equaliser, however, did little to unsettle the home side, with Gyamfi once again stepping up to restore Ashantigold’s advantage at the Len Clay Stadium.

The forward completed his remarkable hat-trick in the 45th minute, striking again just before the interval to give Ashantigold a commanding 3-1 lead at half-time.

He becomes the first player to score a hat-trick in the 2026/27 Premier League season.

Zito’s side had already shown promise on the opening weekend after securing a point at Port City, and Saturday’s emphatic victory takes their tally to four points from their opening two matches.

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