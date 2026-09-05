Premier League: Vision FC begin 2026/27 campaign with 3-0 win over Young Apostles

Audio By Carbonatix
Vision FC kicked off their 2026/27 Ghana Premier League campaign in emphatic fashion, recording a comfortable 3-0 victory over Young Apostles at home on Saturday as the new Ghanaian top-flight season officially got underway.
A brilliant brace from Setsofia Aqetey, coupled with an early strike from Naziru Alhassan Nyenye, ensured Vision made a blistering start to the campaign and sent an early statement of intent to the rest of the league.
The hosts wasted little time asserting their authority, with Naziru Alhassan Nyenye firing Vision into the lead as early as the fourth minute. The early breakthrough gave Vision the perfect platform to take control of proceedings and dictate the tempo in front of their home supporters.
Young Apostles attempted to find their way back into the contest, but Vision remained firmly in control and doubled their advantage five minutes before the interval. Setsofia Aqetey found the back of the net in the 40th minute to give the home side a deserved 2-0 lead heading into the break.
Vision continued from where they left off after the restart, maintaining their intensity and control of the game. Alidu Labaran was cautioned in the 55th minute as the contest became increasingly competitive, but the hosts remained composed and focused on completing a convincing victory.
Aqetey eventually put the result beyond doubt when he grabbed his second goal of the afternoon, sealing a memorable 3-0 triumph for Vision FC and capping an impressive individual performance.
The comprehensive victory temporarily sends Vision FC to the top of the Ghana Premier League table, with the remaining Matchday One fixtures scheduled to take place across the country on Sunday.
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