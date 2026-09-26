Ghana handed tricky draw at 2026 Amputee World Cup

Ghana’s Black Challenge have been drawn in Group D alongside Angola, Colombia and Iraq at the 2026 WAFF Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico.

The draw, held in San Juan de los Lagos, Mexico, has placed the African champions against three opponents as they target a historic first World Cup title.

The Black Challenge have enjoyed considerable success in recent years.

They won the African Amputee Football Championship in Tanzania in 2021 after beating Liberia 3-2, before claiming gold at the inaugural African Para Games in Accra in 2023 with a 2-1 victory over Morocco.

Ghana retained their African title in Cairo in 2024, again defeating Morocco 2-1. That victory also secured their qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

The Black Challenge squad is expected to be unveiled on Monday, 28 September, at the ESP Hotel in Accra.

The 2026 WAFF Amputee Football World Cup will be held in San Juan de los Lagos, Mexico, from 13 to 22 November.

Below is the full draw held in San Juan de los Lagos, Mexico.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.