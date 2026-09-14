GPL 2026/27: ‘We won ugly’ – Kotoko head coach unimpressed after Lions victory

Audio By Carbonatix
Asante Kotoko head coach Eric Tinkler has expressed dissatisfaction with their 2-1 victory over Heart of Lions in the Ghana Premier League.
The Porcupine Warriors secured their first win of the season following their opening-day 2-2 draw with Debibi United.
It was Kotoko’s first victory in six meetings with the Kpando-based club, but South African coach Tinkler was not entirely impressed with his side’s performance.
“We made things very difficult for ourselves,” he said.
“You can see Heart of Lions are a good team; they created chances, but we managed the game, and we created our chances. Overall, there is still a lot of work we have to do defensively. We struggled even when we played against 10 men.
“Today we won ugly, but we will take the three points and move on."
The victory moves the Porcupine Warriors to fourth place with four points from their opening two matches.
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