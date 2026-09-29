GPL 2026/27: Asante Kotoko, Coach Boadu and two players charged by GFA

Asante Kotoko, Aduana FC head coach Samuel Boadu, and players Hubert Gyau and Seidu Saana have all been charged by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following Sunday's Ghana Premier League meeting between the two sides.

Kotoko's charge relates to an allegation that their supporters threw objects onto the field of play after the match.

The club has until Wednesday, 30 September 2026, to respond to the charge.

Boadu was also charged following allegations that he made improper and provocative gestures towards Kotoko supporters during Aduana's 2-0 victory at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Aduana coach is alleged to have gestured to Kotoko fans to "shut up" following the final whistle.

He has until 30 September to respond to the charge.

Gyau and Saana have also been charged over allegations that they behaved in a manner that was improper, unsporting and brought the game into disrepute during the pre-match formalities.

Both players have been given until Wednesday, 30 September, to respond to their respective charges.

Goals from Amankona and Saana gave Aduana the win and ended Kotoko's unbeaten start to the campaign.

The result also gave Aduana their first victory at the Baba Yara Stadium since 2021.

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