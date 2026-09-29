Audio By Carbonatix
Celebration of life
The Head of the Robert Nii Mensah Nartey (Nii Mensah Yebra) Families of Osu Alata, Nii Obeng Kwatchey and allied families of Osu Alata, The Bright-Davies Family, Opanin Yaw Obeng Adomako (Abusuapanin of Abenase and Head of the Adomakoh Family), Nana Tweneboa Asante (Abenase Kontihene) and the Accra Ridge Church regret to announce with deep sorrow the peaceful transition to eternal glory of their dearly beloved
Mrs. VICTORIA KEREN LAMIORKOR ADOMAKOH (née Bright-Davies).
Which occurred on 4th September 2026. She was 91.
She was the wife of Professor Christian Charles Adomakoh (retired Professor of the University of Ghana Medical School).
She was also the mother of Madam Heather Joyce Nana Serwah Adomakoh (retired Accountant), Mrs Lilian Yaa Pokuah Buamah (General Manager - GHIB, UK), MMrJohn Kofi Adomakoh Adomakoh (former Managing Director, GCB Bank) and Dr Chris Akwesi Poku Adomakoh (Medical Director, St. Andrew’s Clinic).
BURIAL AND FUNERAL DETAILS ARE AS FOLLOWS:
- THERE WILL BE NO WAKE.
- VIGIL AND NIGHT OF SONGS: 7th October 2026, at her residence, No. 6 Kwabena Duffuor Road, Airport Residential Area. Time: 5:30 pm
- PRE-BURIAL SERVICE: Friday, 9th October 2026 at the Accra Ridge Church. Time: 7:30 am
- BURIAL & MEMORIAL SERVICE: 9th October 2026 at the Accra Ridge Church. Time: 9:00 am
- FINAL FUNERAL RITES: 9th October 2026 at the Accra Ridge Church (after interment)
- THANKSGIVING SERVICE: Sunday,y 11th October 2026 at the Accra Ridge Church. Time: 7:30 am
DRESS CODE: Friday: White and Black; Sunday: White
All Friends and Sympathizers are cordially invited.
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