AshantiGold’s David Gyamfi Junior shines as 8 outstanding performers win GPL Matchweek 2 NASCO awards

Eight players were recognized for their outstanding performances for their respective clubs over the weekend as they were adjudged winners of the NASCO Man of the Match awards for Matchweek 2 of the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League.

The biggest headline came from Obuasi, where David Gyamfi Junior of FC AshantiGold announced himself in style.

The forward scored a perfect hat-trick, the first of the season, to inspire AshantiGold to a commanding 3-1 victory over Vision FC at the Len Clay Stadium. Sheriff Mohammed scored Vision’s consolation from a free-kick, but the day belonged to Gyamfi Junior, who walked away with the NASCO Man of the Match award and a 32-inch television.

At the Swedru Sports Stadium, Eric Wiafe Darkwah of Swedru All Blacks FC was the star man as the newly-promoted side continued their impressive start. A first-half strike from John Andoh was enough to give All Blacks a narrow 1-0 win over Debibi United FC, with Darkwah dictating play in midfield.

In Kumasi, Joseph Amoah of Asante Kotoko delivered a Man of the Match performance as the Porcupine Warriors secured their first win of the season. Kotoko defeated Heart of Lions 2-1 at the Baba Yara Stadium, with goals from Emmanuel Mamah and Isaac Opoku Agyemang. Francis Odoom pulled one back for the visitors late on.

At the Golden City Park in Berekum, Jonah Attuquaye of Berekum Chelsea was unplayable as Chelsea bounced back from their opening day 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Hearts of Oak to beat Dreams FC 3-1 at home.

Wisdom Jonas Manyina of Karela United FC inspired his side to an emphatic home victory, beating Bechem United FC 3-1 - a result that saw them bounce back strongly from their opening day defeat.

At Dormaa, it was an away day to remember for the champions FC Samartex. Zakari Musah of FC Samartex was adjudged Man of the Match after leading his side to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Aduana FC at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa. The game was decided by Ebenezer Okrah’s 95th-minute winner, one of two away victories recorded in Matchweek 2.

At DUN’s Park in Bibiani, Kwame Opoku of Bibiani Gold Stars was outstanding even in defeat. Opoku gave the Miners the lead against Hearts of Oak SC in a game that ended 2:1 in favour of the Phobians. Hearts of Oak maintained their perfect start to the season after Yaw Amankwah Baafi and Henry Kwaku Boateng scored within three minutes after the break to complete the comeback.

The final award went to John Atta Junior Afram of Young Apostles FC, who led his side to their first win of the campaign. Young Apostles edged Basake Holy Stars FC 1-0 at the Wenchi Sports Stadium, with Afram controlling the game from midfield.

Matchweek 2 produced 21 goals across eight centres, with six home wins and two away wins. The fixture between Medeama SC and Port City FC was postponed due to Medeama’s involvement in the CAF Champions League.

The NASCO Man of the Match award, sponsored by NASCO Electronics, recognizes exceptional individual performances in every Ghana Premier League match.

For the 2026/27 season, every winner will receive a 32-inch NASCO television set.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.