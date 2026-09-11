GPL 2026/27: Hearts of Oak boss Nebojsa promises ‘serious performance’ against GoldStars

Hearts of Oak head coach Nebojsa Kapor is vowing a "serious performance" against Bibiani GoldStars in their matchday fixture of the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians are eyeing back-to-back victories after a comprehensive win in their opener against Berekum Chelsea.

However, GoldStars have proven to be a bogey side, having been undefeated at Duns Park in their last four meetings against the Phobians.

"The game [against GoldStars], is different," Nebojsa said.

"We are trying to get the high standard in the league.

"[There] is a lot of pressure on the players. I am sure that there will be a serious performance because every away match in Ghana is a very difficult match.

Meanwhile, GoldStars suffered a 1-0 defeat in their opener against Bechem United.

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