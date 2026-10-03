EOCO is only carrying out its mandate, not violating Baffour Awuah’s rights – Dzimegah

Legal practitioner and member of the NDC Communications Team, Theophelious Dzimegah Jnr, has defended the Economic and Organised Crime Office’s (EOCO) handling of its investigation involving Manhyia South MP, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah.

Mr Dzimegah argued that EOCO was performing its legally mandated duties and had not violated the legislator’s human rights.

He maintained that the MP should have submitted himself to investigators, given his leadership role at the law firm connected to the transactions under investigation.

In Mr Dzimegah’s view, EOCO was justified in seeking the MP’s cooperation to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged financial offences, including money laundering.

"I believe that, to a large extent, EOCO is doing its mandate. If you read Article 14 (3), it talks about when the person should be brought to court,"

"So as it is now, I don't think that EOCO has violated his (the MP) rights, it is not the use of power, but it is what it is that the investigative body needs to do," he said on JoyNews Newsfile on Saturday, October 3.

His comments come amid controversy over the agency’s attempts to secure Mr Baffour Awuah’s attendance and his subsequent arrest and detention.

EOCO officers attempted to arrest the MP at the Accra High Court on September 23, 2026. The legislator resisted the move, describing it as an unlawful arrest and an attempted kidnapping, before seeking sanctuary at Parliament. EOCO said it had previously issued two invitations in February, which he had not honoured.

However, his lawyers disputed that account. They said the correspondence concerned his capacity as Senior Partner of Sarkodie, Baffour Awuah and Partners and an investigation involving the firm’s client, SIC Life Savings and Loans Company Limited.

According to the lawyers, a representative of the firm attended interrogation sessions on March 4, March 18 and April 30, and submitted a written statement to EOCO.

The High Court subsequently issued an arrest warrant on September 30 after EOCO said it had exhausted reasonable means of securing the MP’s voluntary attendance. Mr Baffour Awuah reported to the agency on October 1 and was placed under arrest. EOCO later said he was cooperating with investigators.

His counsel, Samuel Atta Akyea, said EOCO had presented charges including money laundering and causing financial loss to the state. He rejected the allegations, arguing that the transactions arose from legitimate legal services provided to recover an investment for SIC Life.

In an update on October 2, EOCO said it was working with the Attorney-General’s Office to bring the MP before a weekend court within the applicable constitutional and procedural requirements. It also dismissed reports that he had been granted GH¢50 million bail.

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