Events

Sparqlyn wins three big honours at 2026 Golden Stars Awards

Source: Joy Entertainment   
  6 October 2026 12:06pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Ghanaian musician, traditional leader and entrepreneur Ahmmed Kanneh Larweh, popularly known as Sparqlyn, has won three major honours at the 2026 Golden Stars Awards.

The ceremony, held on Friday, 2 October 2026, at Emkay Paradise City in Tema Newtown, marked the second edition of the Golden Stars Awards and attracted a large gathering of entertainment industry personalities.

Sparqlyn received three top honours at the event: the African Cultural Leadership & Music Excellence Award, the African Legacy Icon Award, and the Pan-African Creative & Social Impact Award.

His triple victory came after facing strong competition across all nominated categories.

In addition to the three award plaques, the organisers presented Sparqlyn with a special citation and a cash prize in recognition of his achievements and community contributions.

The event was further energised by a series of live performances.

The recognition comes at an exciting moment in his career, as his latest single, Rosina, featuring Germany-based Ghanaian musician, director and sound engineer TEENO, continues to gain widespread traction.

The track is enjoying steady airplay, driving social media conversations and positioning itself as one of the standout songs of 2026.

This latest achievement caps an already impressive run for Sparqlyn. In 2025, he earned six major accolades, including African Best Ghanaian Musician of the Year at the African Performance Leadership Awards in Lagos.

He was also recognised at the Stars Awards as the Africa Artiste of the Decade, honoured for his contributions to Ghanaian and African music and culture, and presented with a Youth Development Award.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group