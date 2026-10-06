Sparqlyn wins three big honours at 2026 Golden Stars Awards

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Ghanaian musician, traditional leader and entrepreneur Ahmmed Kanneh Larweh, popularly known as Sparqlyn, has won three major honours at the 2026 Golden Stars Awards.
The ceremony, held on Friday, 2 October 2026, at Emkay Paradise City in Tema Newtown, marked the second edition of the Golden Stars Awards and attracted a large gathering of entertainment industry personalities.
Sparqlyn received three top honours at the event: the African Cultural Leadership & Music Excellence Award, the African Legacy Icon Award, and the Pan-African Creative & Social Impact Award.
His triple victory came after facing strong competition across all nominated categories.
In addition to the three award plaques, the organisers presented Sparqlyn with a special citation and a cash prize in recognition of his achievements and community contributions.
The event was further energised by a series of live performances.
The recognition comes at an exciting moment in his career, as his latest single, Rosina, featuring Germany-based Ghanaian musician, director and sound engineer TEENO, continues to gain widespread traction.
The track is enjoying steady airplay, driving social media conversations and positioning itself as one of the standout songs of 2026.
This latest achievement caps an already impressive run for Sparqlyn. In 2025, he earned six major accolades, including African Best Ghanaian Musician of the Year at the African Performance Leadership Awards in Lagos.
He was also recognised at the Stars Awards as the Africa Artiste of the Decade, honoured for his contributions to Ghanaian and African music and culture, and presented with a Youth Development Award.
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