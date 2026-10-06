ECG network fault leaves several Lower Manya communities without power

Audio By Carbonatix
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has attributed a power outage affecting several communities in the Eastern Region to a fault in its network.
In a notice issued on Tuesday, October 6, the ECG Tema Region said the outage was affecting customers in Kpong, Nuaso, Odumase, Kojonya, Agormanya, Bana Hill, Atua and Kpongwura.
Other affected areas include Asitey, Krobo Girls, Mt Mary College of Education, Sawer, Akutunya, Asinesi, Kormetsi, Makrosec, Yikrosec, Lassi and Adorme.
The outage is also affecting the Lower Manya Municipal Assembly, Adjikpo and surrounding communities.
According to ECG, the interruption in power supply is not part of a scheduled outage but is the result of a fault within its network.
“The Electricity Company of Ghana, Tema Region, wishes to inform our cherished customers and the general public in the underlisted areas that the outage being experienced is as a result of a fault in our network,” the company said.
The power distributor said its engineers are currently working to identify and rectify the fault to enable power supply to be restored to the affected communities.
“ECG wishes to assure affected customers that our Engineers are working to rectify the fault and restore supply,” it added.
The company apologised to customers for the disruption and inconvenience caused by the outage.
“ECG regrets the inconvenience caused to the affected customers,” the statement said.
ECG did not provide a specific timeline for the restoration of power but said efforts were ongoing to resolve the fault.
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