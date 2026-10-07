Wa West DCE, MP hand over and commission health, education, and hospitality projects

The Wa West District Assembly, in partnership with the Member of Parliament for the area, has handed over and commissioned a series of infrastructure projects spanning education, primary healthcare, and local governance across multiple communities.

The day-long tour commenced at the district capital, Wechiau, where authorities handed over a renovated five-bedroom District Assembly Guest House and thousands of school desks.

This was followed by the commissioning of a Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound at Dodoma and classroom facilities at Meteu, and culminated in a grand durbar at Tanina to inaugurate a modern Kindergarten (KG) block.

The District Chief Executive (DCE), Richard Wullo, officially inaugurated the newly refurbished five-bedroom guest house designed to address the accommodation problem for visiting officials, technical teams, and investors.

"Normally, when visitors come in from headquarters to work, we face challenges accommodating them because there are very few guest houses around. The Assembly took it upon itself to renovate this five-bedroom facility to provide conducive lodging and help improve our Internally Generated Funds (IGF)," Mr Wullo stated.

The Member of Parliament for Wa West, Peter Lanchene Toobu, commended the Assembly's engineering team and the contractor for the quality of the finish, urging local and external investors to explore hospitality ventures in the district.

"Wa West is home to the Wechiau Hippo Sanctuary, one of the foremost tourism hubs in the country. We encourage well-resourced indigenes and investors to establish standard hospitality facilities here; the investment opportunities are immense," Mr Toobu remarked.

To tackle the furniture deficit across basic schools, the Assembly handed over a consignment of school desks procured through statutory allocations.

Mr Wullo disclosed that the Assembly has procured 420 dual desks and 300 mono desks, with an additional 325 dual desks, 50 hexagonal tables, and 300 KG chairs scheduled for delivery within a fortnight. These supplement an earlier intervention by Plan International Ghana, which supplied 599 dual desks.

Wa West District Director of Education, Seidu Kassim, expressed relief, noting that the furniture would drastically improve learning conditions across the district's 315 schools, which serve 26,049 pupils.

"This intervention will go a long way towards preventing our candidates from carrying tables and chairs to examination centres during the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE)," Mr Kassim noted.

MP Peter Lanchene Toobu issued a 24-hour directive for the immediate distribution of the furniture to beneficiary schools, stressing that "children should not be made to sit on bare floors while furniture sits in storage. School Management Committees (SMCs) must also enforce strict maintenance of these assets."

The delegation proceeded to Dodoma to hand over a completed CHPS compound, a legacy project which originally began under Ghana Gas funding that had stalled prior to joint follow-ups by the Assembly and the MP.

District Health Director Cecilia Kakariba described the facility as life-saving for the hard-to-reach area, pointing out that nurses previously commuted daily from Wechiau due to a lack of local housing. She appealed to the Assembly for a motorbike to facilitate outreach services, a solar power system to refrigerate vaccines, and a reliable water supply.

In response, DCE Wullo announced that the Assembly had made arrangements to drill and mechanise a solar-powered borehole at the clinic by November, once the rainy season subsides, and to provide a service motorbike before the end of the month.

MP Peter Lanchene Toobu committed personal funds to erect solar streetlights around the facility to improve security during night-time deliveries and emergencies. He also called on the local community to form health management committees and provide night security to safeguard health staff.

Tokali Electoral Area Assembly Member, Bonwere David, commended the leadership for completing the project and urged the Assembly to also consider the routine reshaping and regravelling of the deplorable access roads linking the communities to Wechiau.

The tour concluded at Tanina, where chiefs, educationists, and community members gathered for a grand durbar to commission a new Kindergarten block. The commissioning formed part of broader educational handovers, including a three-unit classroom block at Dabo and six-unit blocks at Barinpele and Meteu.

Addressing the durbar, Naa Tampuori A.A. Darimani, PTA Chairman and Chairman of the occasion, revealed that severe congestion had previously pushed the community to the brink of harvesting its local teak plantation to raise funds for classrooms. He expressed deep gratitude that the Assembly's intervention had preserved their environmental resources and resolved the classroom crisis.

Naa Abubakari Najia I, Chief of Kulpieni, who spoke on behalf of the Chief of Tanina, Naa Mwiniseng Salia VIII, expressed the community's appreciation and formally petitioned the MP and the District Assembly to establish a tertiary training institution, either a College of Education or a Nursing Training College, within the Wa West District to bolster local human capital.

Revisiting his alma mater at Tanina, Mr Toobu underscored the decisive impact of early childhood education on national development. To support immediate operations, the MP personally donated 50 plastic chairs to the kindergarten block pending the arrival of dedicated nursery furniture procured by the government. He further cautioned residents against encroaching on demarcated school lands, warning that unregulated developments threaten future institutional expansion.

DCE Richard Wullo reaffirmed that the Assembly remains committed to prudent public financial management, equitable project distribution, and bridging the rural-urban development gap across the district.

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