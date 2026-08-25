DVLA Deputy CEO adjudged overall best student at Ghana Armed Forces Staff College

Foster Kwesi Asante, Esq., Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), has been adjudged the Overall Best Graduating Student of the Master of Science in Defence and International Politics/Master of Science in Security Studies (MDIP/MSS) Class of 2026, at a joint graduation ceremony held by the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC) on Friday.

The ceremony, held alongside the College's Senior Command and Staff Course (SCSC) 47, also marked GAFCSC's Golden Jubilee, fifty years since its founding.

The distinction places Mr. Asante at the top of an accomplished cohort of civilian and public-sector professionals drawn from institutions including the Ghana Immigration Service, the Ghana Revenue Authority and the Parliament of Ghana.

The MDIP/MSS programme is a demanding one-year, weekend-format postgraduate qualification designed to sharpen participants' understanding of defence, security and international affairs alongside their existing professional responsibilities, a balance Mr. Asante managed while continuing to serve in his substantive role at DVLA.

As Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Services at DVLA, Mr. Asante has been central to a wave of customer-focused reforms aimed at improving accessibility and responsiveness across the Authority's operations. Under his portfolio, DVLA opened a dedicated Complaint and Feedback Centre at its Head Office in Cantonments, complementing QR-enabled feedback stands installed at offices nationwide, to give the public a structured channel for lodging concerns and shaping service improvements.

The period has also seen extended working hours with select offices now operating up to 10:00 p.m. or, in some cases, round the clock as well as the expansion of premium and "Ultra" service centres in communities such as Teshie-Nungua, Amrahia and Pokuase, all designed to cut down on waiting times and bring services closer to Ghanaians nationwide

A lawyer by training, Mr. Asante holds degrees from the University of Ghana, the Ghana School of Law and was called to the Ghana Bar in 2012. He is also a past president of the Rotary Club of Sunyani and the founder of the Next Gen Foundation, an organisation dedicated to empowering the next generation of leaders.

DVLA extends its congratulations to Mr. Asante on this well-earned achievement.

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