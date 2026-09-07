Gov’t advances National Data Exchange Hub under US$50m digital project – Sam George

Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister Samuel Nartey George

The government is advancing plans for a National Data Exchange Hub as part of efforts to improve the sharing of information among public institutions and strengthen Ghana’s digital public infrastructure.

Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister Samuel Nartey George said the initiative forms part of the US$50 million Ghana Digital Acceleration Project (GDAP), supported by the World Bank, which is also funding last-mile connectivity and other digital transformation interventions.

He said the National Data Exchange Hub and the modernisation of the National Data Centres in Accra and Kumasi were currently at the international review stage.

The project is expected to improve interoperability and support more efficient delivery of digital government services.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series at Jubilee House in Accra on Monday, September 7, 2026, Mr George said the government’s digital transformation programme was focused on building systems that would deliver practical benefits to citizens.

“Technology must serve people,” he said, stressing that digitalisation must be linked to improved services and opportunities for Ghanaians.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.