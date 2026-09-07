National

Gov’t advances National Data Exchange Hub under US$50m digital project – Sam George

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  7 September 2026 1:32pm
Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister Samuel Nartey George
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The government is advancing plans for a National Data Exchange Hub as part of efforts to improve the sharing of information among public institutions and strengthen Ghana’s digital public infrastructure.

Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister Samuel Nartey George said the initiative forms part of the US$50 million Ghana Digital Acceleration Project (GDAP), supported by the World Bank, which is also funding last-mile connectivity and other digital transformation interventions.

He said the National Data Exchange Hub and the modernisation of the National Data Centres in Accra and Kumasi were currently at the international review stage.

The project is expected to improve interoperability and support more efficient delivery of digital government services.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series at Jubilee House in Accra on Monday, September 7, 2026, Mr George said the government’s digital transformation programme was focused on building systems that would deliver practical benefits to citizens.

“Technology must serve people,” he said, stressing that digitalisation must be linked to improved services and opportunities for Ghanaians.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group